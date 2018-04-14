MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Angie Craig will be the DFL party’s candidate in the 2018 race for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

The DFL unanimously endorsed Craig at the nominating convention Saturday.

Craig lost to Republican Jason Lewis in 2016. Lewis, formerly a talk radio host, succeeded longtime seat holder John Kline, who did not seek re-election.

Experts considered the historically conservative 2nd District potentially winnable for Democrats in 2016, but Craig’s efforts came up short. Now, she’ll get another shot in the 2018 rematch.

Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District covers part of the southwestern Twin Cities suburbs, like Eagan and Prior Lake, and continues south along the Wisconsin border, covering parts of Wabasha and Olmsted Counties.