APRIL SNOW: Saturday Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:2nd Congressional District, Angie Craig, Jason Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Angie Craig will be the DFL party’s candidate in the 2018 race for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

The DFL unanimously endorsed Craig at the nominating convention Saturday.

Craig lost to Republican Jason Lewis in 2016. Lewis, formerly a talk radio host, succeeded longtime seat holder John Kline, who did not seek re-election.

Experts considered the historically conservative 2nd District potentially winnable for Democrats in 2016, but Craig’s efforts came up short. Now, she’ll get another shot in the 2018 rematch.

Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District covers part of the southwestern Twin Cities suburbs, like Eagan and Prior Lake, and continues south along the Wisconsin border, covering parts of Wabasha and Olmsted Counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch