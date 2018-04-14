WCCO (MINNEAPOLIS) — New legislation this week helped shut down a major player in online sex trafficking.

The FBI seized control of Backpage.com and shut it down.

The site’s founders and other top officials pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy for facilitating prostitution.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar helped author the bill, and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has led the way in fighting the source of trafficking.

Victims and survivors call the new law significant.

“This is such a big thing. We’ve known for years that it’s the internet that is the facilitator and profiting off of pimping, as well as the pimps. So we were so excited that the precedent is set now,” Breaking Free executive director and trafficking survivor Terry Forliti said.

In addition to going after sex traffickers, the new law helps to protect victims.