MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Forest Lake, they played it safe and opted to go with a back-up plan for prom.

On Friday night, WCCO reported about the more than 600 students planning to drive about 30 miles to their prom at the Landmark Center in St. Paul.

Many spent hundreds of dollars preparing for a special night at Landmark Center between the dresses, tuxes, corsages and limos.

However, the storm proved too dangerous, and Forest Lake High School held prom in their gymnasium instead.