MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The snow was the perfect touch for fans of gold-medal cross country skier Jessie Diggins.

Hundreds came out for a homecoming parade in Stillwater Saturday, despite a late-season winter blast. The Afton native got a hero’s welcome for winning gold in PyeongChang along with teammate Kikkan Randall.

It was the first-ever cross country gold medal for the United States at the Winter Olympics.

Many in Stillwater are calling her an inspiration.

Diggins is working to bring the 2020 Nordic World Ski Championships to Minnesota.

