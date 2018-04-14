MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Inhospitable weather has forced the Minnesota Wild’s first round opponent back to their home city.

The Wild are scheduled to play the Winnipeg Jets Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. The Jets attempted to fly into the Twin Cities Saturday, but their flight was rerouted to Duluth due to blizzard conditions.

Just before 6 p.m., the Jets tweeted they were flying back to Winnipeg and will attempt to return to the Twin Cities Sunday.

The #NHLJets returned to Winnipeg from Duluth this afternoon due to the ongoing conditions in the Twin Cities. The plan now is to depart tomorrow morning for Minneapolis. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 14, 2018

A blizzard warning in the metro caused MSP Airport to suspend operations Saturday. The airport said they were hoping to resume flights by 9 p.m.

The warning extends from the metro to much of southwestern Minnesota. The snowstorm began Friday night, with the heaviest snowfall coming Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue to fall into Sunday.

The Jets lead the series 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Twins have postponed three games this weekend.