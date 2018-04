(credit: MnDOT)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Medina late Friday.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. where Highway 55 intersects with County Road 116.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Hamel was running north across the highway when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

State Patrol identified the victim as Paul Piekarski.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.