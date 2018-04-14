MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The schedule is set for the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets.

Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. Sunday in Houston and can be heard on WCCO Radio 830 AM. The Rockets, as the No. 1 seed, host the first two games of the series. Game 2 will be at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and can be heard on BUZ’N 102.9 FM.

The series comes to Minneapolis on Saturday, April 21, as the Timberwolves host the Rockets for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Target Center. Game 4, also in Minneapolis, will be April 23 at 7 p.m.

The Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets in the final regular season game for both teams last week to lock up the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Timberwolves haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2003-04 season.