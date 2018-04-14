MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — It’s safe to say that, if you don’t need to be on the roads right now, you should stay off of them.

The Minnesota State Patrol released its first crash report Saturday morning, and said that they’ve tallied 245 crashes statewide from the beginning of Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Of those, 22 crashes involved injuries, two of them serious — one in Brainerd and one in St. Cloud. The State Patrol also reported one fatal incident in Medina involving a pedestrian.

HWY 60 from Mankato to St James has closed @WCCO #mnwx — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) April 14, 2018

Also, the State Patrol reported 230 vehicle spinouts or vehicles that went off the road, including 8 jackknifed semi trucks.

Authorities advise no travel in much of southwestern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning remains in effect as a major storm system blankets the Midwest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed several highways in the southwest due to the storm, which is expected to persist into Sunday. Driving conditions are difficult across the southern half of Minnesota.

Travel alert: Interstate 90 west of Blue Earth closed due to winter conditions. Westbound I-90 motorists are being warned of closure through multiple digital message boards starting at Dresbach Bridge. Updates announced on twitter. Use caution as storm continues #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/iFoWIODdCG — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 14, 2018

The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow across a large swath of southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities before it’s all over. More than 2 inches of snow had fallen at the weather service office in Chanhassen by 7 a.m., with over 1 inch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Saturday’s Minnesota Twins game against the Chicago White Sox has been snowed out for the second day in a row.

