COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the singer of the metal band American Head Charge was arrested in Southern California after police found more than a dozen stolen guitars in his possession.

KCBS-TV reports 40-year-old Cameron Heacock was pulled over Wednesday in Orange County while driving an allegedly stolen van. Investigators say the vehicle was packed with stolen property and more was found at a nearby storage unit.

Police in Costa Mesa say 13 guitars were recovered. Officials say nine of the instruments were stolen from a Guitar Center store.

Heacock remains in custody Saturday, according to online jail records. A message left with his record label seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Heacock co-founded American Head Charge in Minnesota in the 1990s. Their most recent album, “Tango Umbrella,” came out in 2016.

