(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has suspended flights either taking off or landing for the time being.

The airport tweeted that no flights were taking off or landing at MSP Airport at about 2:15 p.m. They reported low visibility as the mitigating factor.

Due to a lack of visibility and the fast rate of snowfall, no flights are currently taking off or landing at MSP. We're hoping to resume flight operations by 7 p.m. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) April 14, 2018

The National Weather Service extended the state’s blizzard warning to include the Twin Cities at about 12:30 p.m., in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.

MSP Airport reported that they hope to resume flight operations by 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for many counties in southwest Minnesota and through the Minnesota River Valley, and has the Twin Cities metro area under a winter storm warning. Areas on the west fringes of the Twin Cities like Hutchinson and Glencoe could see blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service extended the Blizzard Warning into the southwest metro.

Temperatures will drop throughout Saturday, from the low 30s into the low 20s.