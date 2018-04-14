MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is waking up Saturday to a lull in snowfall. But, following Friday’s first taste of a mid-April winter blast, Saturday should bring the main course.

As dawn broke Saturday, the Minnesota River valley in western Minnesota was still receiving snow, and in some cases even experiencing thundersnow. Those areas include Marshall, Springfield, and New Ulm.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that the system will develop in a second wave of activity closer to noon and into the afternoon, developing from south to north. That’s when the snow will start to fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. That should reach the Twin Cities by 2 to 3 p.m.

That heavy snow should continue through the evening and overnight. Lighter snow is expected to fall on the area early Sunday, and intermittently through the day.

“My snowfall forecast has not changed at all since Friday,” Augustyniak said. “It gives us that extremely sharp cutoff from half a foot to nearly nothing in the span of about 40 to 50 miles, setting up somewhere around St. Cloud.”

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for many counties in southwest Minnesota and through the Minnesota River Valley, and has the Twin Cities metro area under a winter storm warning. Areas on the west fringes of the Twin Cities like Hutchinson and Glencoe could see blizzard conditions.

Temperatures will drop throughout Saturday, from the low 30s into the low 20s.