MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow emergencies are being declared across the metro as a spring snowstorm blankets Minnesota.

St. Paul and West St. Paul have both declared snow emergencies. The city of Minneapolis will not declare one.

Eden Prairie is also under a snow emergency, and further west, Montevideo. To see if your city has declared a snow emergency and check the parking rules, click here.

Hazardous road conditions have caused hundreds of crashes throughout the state and MSP Airport has suspended operations until 7 p.m. Saturday at the earliest.

The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for southwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities. Friday offered a first taste of the storm, but the heaviest snowfall will occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

