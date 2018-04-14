MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s spring storm didn’t stop die-hard fishermen from casting their lines.

Saturday is stream trout opener. One volunteer group called Minnesota Trout Unlimited has been working to preserve the fish and the waters they live in.

“Our volunteers are really dedicated. We’ve been out here for 25 years and we’ve been able to really restore and protect Eagle Creek, and that’s what our volunteers are about,” volunteer Dan Callahan said.

As photojournalist Brad Earley shows us in the video above, come snow or shine, this group wasn’t missing a chance to be in the water.

“I never have been fishing on the same day that Buck Hill is still open,” Callahan said.

Stream trout season runs through September.