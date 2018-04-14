MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A weekend blizzard isn’t stopping a slew of events around the Twin Cities. U.S. Bank Stadium is hosting the AMA Supercross, we take a look at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival and it’s Robot Day at the Works Museum.

Also, check out the WCCO viewer’s choice for the Best County Bar in Minnesota! It’s all here on WCCO Saturday Morning!

AMA Supercross

GSTA Spectacular

MSP Film Festival

Robot Day

Give Out Day

Give Out Day – Mike Augustyniak’s Donation Page

Best Country Bar in Minnesota