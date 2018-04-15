APRIL SNOW: Saturday Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Local TV, Reg Chapman, Snow Emergency, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waking up to a foot of snow in the middle of April — it’s not a nightmare, it’s just Minnesota.

St. Paul residents woke up Sunday morning to learn the city is under a snow emergency. Some were able to move their cars Saturday night, but for those who waited until Sunday morning, digging out their vehicles was a major undertaking.

You could drive down any street in St. Paul and see people helping each other shovel and push cars out of snow banks and alleyways. Streets were impassable in some places, so some people just left their cars in the middle of the intersection after they got stuck.

St. Paul resident Allan Richardson had to get up early to move his roommates car, and he never thought he’d be doing this in mid-April.

“Its sad, but true — this is sort of how it is,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be mid-April. I fondly remember going snowboarding early April back when I was younger because we would have these April Fools snowstorms, just like we had this year, too.”

After the record-breaking snowfall, WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman says there’s still more to come.

Despite plows working round-the-clock overnight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officials were only able to open two of the airport’s three runways. The major airport shut down all flights for an unprecedented seven hours Saturday night before reopening one runway later in the evening.

St. Paul snow emergency rules started Saturday night at 9 p.m. Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday morning, which begins parking restrictions at 9 p.m. Check the WCCO Snow Emergencies page for the latest updates on other cities.

More than 100 churches and schools canceled activities Sunday. Visit the WCCO closings page for the latest updates.

Comments
  1. Tom Jasser (@tomjasser820) says:
    April 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    My last winter here, thank God.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch