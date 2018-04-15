MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congressman Keith Ellison, who also serves as the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, says the odds look good for Democrats in November, but it’s never a sure thing.

Amid a snowstorm Saturday night, DFL delegates in Minnesota gathered to place their picks for Congressional candidates in a few contentious races. Delegates chose Angie Craig to fight for the 2nd Congressional District once more after losing to Jason Lewis in 2016, and Dean Phillips was chosen to challenge Erik Paulsen in the 3rd Congressional District. No candidate won a majority for the 8th Congressional District’s nomination, where Rick Nolan is retiring.

Ellison says those Minnesota races are important, but they’re focusing on races across the nation.

“We want to take back seats all over the country, from every seat, top-to-bottom,” he said. “U.S. House, sure, but state legislatures, city councils — we’re working on all of that.”

Ellison says Democrats’ odds are good if they’re willing to put in the work.

“The possibilities are very strong that we’re going to take the U.S. House back if we can mobilize people on the ground, talk to their neighbors, engage early, to listen and making sure that our candidates and our party is responding to the needs of Americans.”