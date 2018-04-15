MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The weekend’s record-breaking snowstorm caused a sports dome in the north metro to collapse.

The Vadnais Heights Sports Center dome collapsed Saturday night due to the weight of freezing rain and heavy, wet snow, according to a Facebook post by the North East United Soccer Club.

Repairs to the center, which seats nearly 2,000 spectators, are expected to take months.

The weekend snowstorm dumped nearly 15 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, setting a record for the largest April snowstorm in the metro.