APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Fishing Opener, Governor's Fishing Opener, Green Lake, Willmar
(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s just 27 days until the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, and 25 inches of ice yet remain on the designated lake in western Minnesota.

Officials from the Willmar Lakes Area, which is hosting the 71st annual fishing opener, says the persistent chilly weather and the weekend record snowstorm has them ready to remove ice on Green Lake if need be.

fishing opener we got this Will Ice Augers Be Needed For The Governors Fishing Opener?

(credit: Willmar Lakes Area planning committee)

On Sunday, the planning committee posed on the lake with ice augers, blow torches and axes. The group added that if the opener isn’t moved to another area lake, they are capable of clearing ice on Green Lake, as they did to supply ice blocks for the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s ice castle.

The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is slated for May 12. The latest ice-out on record for Green Lake is May 8.

Looking ahead, more snow could come in the middle of the workweek. After that, it’s possible temperatures could rebound toward normal, which is in the upper 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch