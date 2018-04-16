MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In campaign news on Monday, a Minnesota real estate developer launched an independent campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Tina Smith.

Jerry Trooien says he’s troubled by the current state of politics in America. He says that both major political parties are “broken,” and that government has an important purpose to help people.

“And I make it very clear, and I say it, no more bashing of government. From anyone! Stop! Time out! Cut it out! That’s so easy to do, isn’t it?” Trooien said.

Trooien is running for the seat once held by Democrat Al Franken, who resigned in January.