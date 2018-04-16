MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say an 8-year-old boy brought a kitchen knife to school Monday and randomly cut three other students.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says the attacked happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Pleasantview Elementary School.

District officials say the suspect student, a second-grader, took out the knife shortly before classes began and struck a first-grader, a fourth-grader and a seventh-grader.

All the victims suffered minor injuries.

Officers took the suspect student into custody and interviewed him, police say. He was released to his parents due to his age.

School officials say mental health support will be available for students and staff who witnessed the attack.