MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Bloomington man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to rape a woman in a bathroom at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

Asad Mohamed pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Mohamed locked himself in a bathroom stall at MCTC March 3. When a woman entered the stall next to his, he crawled into her stall, covered her mouth and threatened to kill her.

Witnesses heard the woman screaming, entered the bathroom and saw Mohamed smoking from a glass pipe and strangling the victim. Her pants and underwear were around her ankles, according to witnesses.

Security officers entered the bathroom, and after Mohamed refused to submit, they sprayed him with a chemical irritant. He swung his broken glass pipe at them before they subdued and handcuffed him. When Minneapolis police arrived, an officer said Mohamed told them, “I’ll rape you too.”

Mohamed was on felony probation at the time of the attack for a drug charge, and had two previous charges for indecent exposure — both of which were dropped due to his “mental deficiency.”

Mohamed was charged last month with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, making a terroristic threat and fourth-degree assault. He will be sentenced on June 8.