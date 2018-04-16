MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove was the hardest hit community in the Twin Cities by the weekend’s record-setting snowstorm.

Twenty-two inches of snow fell on the northwestern suburb.

As a result, residents’ cars were stuck in their driveways, and mailboxes had to be dug out.

Students in the community got a snow day Monday, and many made the most of the wintry conditions.

Emmitt White, 9, recounted that at this time last year he was celebrating his birthday in his family’s backyard pool.

This year, he and his brother, Henry, got out their snowshoes.

“It’s insane,” said 10-year-old Henry. “It was 50 or 60 degrees a few weeks ago and now…it’s not.”