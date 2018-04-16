APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
By Angela Davis
Filed Under:Angela Davis, Local TV, Maple Grove, Snow, Winter Storm

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove was the hardest hit community in the Twin Cities by the weekend’s record-setting snowstorm.

Twenty-two inches of snow fell on the northwestern suburb.

As a result, residents’ cars were stuck in their driveways, and mailboxes had to be dug out.

Students in the community got a snow day Monday, and many made the most of the wintry conditions.

Emmitt White, 9, recounted that at this time last year he was celebrating his birthday in his family’s backyard pool.

This year, he and his brother, Henry, got out their snowshoes.

“It’s insane,” said 10-year-old Henry. “It was 50 or 60 degrees a few weeks ago and now…it’s not.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch