MINNEAPOLIS WCCO) — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is a busy place Monday as the airport catches up with weekend cancellations and delays.

The airport was closed for eight hours on Saturday because of visibility and de-icing concerns. They finally got one runway reopened around 10 o’clock that night.

This is the first time the airport spokesperson says in his 18 years the airport has been closed this long.

All three runways are now back open.

However, with well over 600 cancellations over the weekend, the airport is very busy with travelers trying to find a flight out.

