MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A major snowstorm hit the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota over the weekend, and there has been at least one death not traffic related.

The Minneapolis Police Department says one of its retired officers died on Saturday after shoveling snow. Officer Charles Gust was shoveling snow in his driveway when he suffered a heart attack.

He was taken to Chanhassen Hospital, where he later died.

Before retiring, Gust was an officer with the Minneapolis Park Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department and Metro Transit Police Department.

Police officials say Just was a loving husband, father and grandfather.