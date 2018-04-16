MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesota travelers are stranded in Mexico after their flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled.

Sun Country told travelers like the Pettit family they couldn’t re-book because the airline had ended seasonal service there.

“It’s just kind of disappointing that customer service has just kind of gone away,” said Abby Pettit.

Stranded in Cabo San Lucas, Abby Pettit and her family have been trying to get in touch with someone at Sun County Airlines, after it sent an email saying there are no more flights for the season and it does not have another flight to re-accommodate passengers.

“I have been trying to call the phone number that they provide all it said is all the operators were assisting other people, please try your call again later and then it automatically hangs up,” Pettit said.

We tried calling that number as well and got this: “All circuits are busy due to high volume. Please try your call later.”

So we went to Sun Country Airlines Headquarters in Eagan. No one there would speak with us.

Sheryl Hill is executive director of Depart Smart. She says Sun Country should have given options in a timely fashion to customers stranded in Mexico.

There are things you can do to help you deal with issues when traveling.

“If you are stranded in Mexico and you don’t have funds to return home, contact your US Consulate at the closest Embassy near you. They can help you get a loan and they can help you book a trip back,” said Sheryl Hill.

Hill says you can also call your credit card company.

“You should really check to see if your credit card that you charged that airline ticket with insured that purchase because they might refund your money and help you get on another flight,” Hill said.

Hill says if you don’t have travel insurance then you can’t afford to travel.

“Travel insurance is about 5 percent of the cost of your trip and if every one of those people had travel insurance they would have called a toll free number, they would have gotten re-booked by that agent without standing in that line and they’d be home by now,” Hill said.

If you have a complaint about an airline there is only one place you can file that complaint that has some oversight over the industry. The Department of Transportation has an Aviation Consumer Protection Division. Give them a call at 202-366-4000.