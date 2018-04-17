MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a woman in Florida.

On Tuesday, the US Marshals Service updated the Lois Riess case to a “Major Case”. Riess, 56, of Blooming Prairie is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota and later a woman in Florida.

Riess was seen in surveillance video smiling and talking with the woman, Pamela Hutchinson, who police said she’d later kill so she could steal her identity. Authorities say she may have targeted the woman because they look similar.

Riess is believed to be driving Hutchinson’s vehicle, a white Acura TL, last seen with a Florida license plate Y37TAA

Florida Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone who has information on Riess’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip-line at 1-877-996-6222. Callers can remain anonymous. a

Riess is considered armed and dangerous, so she should not be approached. Anyone who sees her should call 911.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Attorney are preparing second-degree murder charges against Riess for the murder of her husband, David. Those charges are expected to be filed within the next couple days.

Updates on the Minnesota homicide will be posted on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and Twitter page.