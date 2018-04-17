APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 1-year-old boy was playing in the snow Monday morning when he was fatally run over by a van in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the child, identified as Arthur Flynn of Osceola, was visiting a neighbor’s home with his siblings and mother in Farmington, Wisconsin, when he entered the driveway and was run over.

A helicopter brought Flynn to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, but he died of his injuries.

Neighbors told deputies that the children were playing in the snow when the accident occurred.

The driver of the van, 54-year-old Arthur Elmquist of Osceola, did not see the child enter the driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

He was trying to move the van, a 2003 Dodge Sprinter, so that the driveway could be plowed in the wake of the weekend snowstorm.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

