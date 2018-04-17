APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Mark Dayton plans to announce his appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

The new justice will fill the seat vacated by Judge David Stras. The Senate just confirmed his appointment to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The governor released a list of four finalists for the spot last month, including Democratic State Rep. Paul Thissen, a former gubernatorial candidate himself. Thissen also served one term as House Speaker and two as Democratic Minority Leader.

The shortlist also included Dayton’s former cabinet member and current Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Lucinda Jesson, Minnesota Tax Court Chief Judge Bradford Delapena and District Court Judge Jeffrey Bryan.

