ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that star Zach Parise will miss Game 4 and is week-to-week with a fractured sternum.

It’s a huge blow to the Wild, as Parise has goals in all three games of the series. He’ll likely miss the rest of the series, if not the entire playoffs depending on how far the Wild go.

He played in 42 regular season games and had 24 points, including 15 goals. He missed extended time to start the season after having back surgery.

The Wild are also without top defenseman Ryan Suter, who broke his leg towards the end of the regular season.

