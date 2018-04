MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you buy something new to wear, do you wash it first? New research says you probably should.

A professor at New York University tested all types of clothing, including dresses, pants and shirts. He found clothes with all kinds of germs on them, including norovirus and bacteria like strep and staph.

The problem seems to come from people trying them on, but the professor added he thinks the risk of getting an infection from new clothes is very low.