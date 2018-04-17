(credit: Coon Rapids PD)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Coon Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an armed robbery that occurred last Friday.

According to police, on April 13 shortly after 7 a.m. a masked suspect entered Premium Stop, located at 11280 Robinson Dr. NW in Coon Rapids, and brandished a hand gun, demanding cash.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect walking by the store several times before putting the mask on and entering the store.

After the robbery, the suspect fled on foot.

“While no one was physically harmed during this crime, we take robberies seriously in Coon Rapids, and we need your help to identify the individual in the video,” police said.

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eychaner at 763-767-6407 or email BEychaner@coonrapidsmn.gov.

Watch the surveillance video below:

