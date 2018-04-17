APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Caught On Video, Coon Rapids Police Department, Robbery Suspect
(credit: Coon Rapids PD)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Coon Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an armed robbery that occurred last Friday.

According to police, on April 13 shortly after 7 a.m. a masked suspect entered Premium Stop, located at 11280 Robinson Dr. NW in Coon Rapids, and brandished a hand gun, demanding cash.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect walking by the store several times before putting the mask on and entering the store.

After the robbery, the suspect fled on foot.

“While no one was physically harmed during this crime, we take robberies seriously in Coon Rapids, and we need your help to identify the individual in the video,” police said.

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eychaner at 763-767-6407 or email BEychaner@coonrapidsmn.gov.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch