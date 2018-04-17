APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:St. Catherine University, Terror, Terrorism, Tnuza Jamal Hassan
Tnuza Hassan (credit: CBS/St. Paul Police)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a 20-year-old Minneapolis woman to remain jailed as she awaits trial on charges she tried to travel to Afghanistan to join al-Qaida and set fires at a college campus.

Attorneys for Tnuza Jamal Hassan asked Judge Steven Rau to release her under GPS monitoring. But the judge again denied the request Tuesday.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Rau cited evidence from federal prosecutors, who said an FBI search of Hassan’s phone turned up “terrorist propaganda.”

Hassan was arrested in January after allegedly setting fires on the St. Paul campus of St. Catherine University, where she is a former student. No one was hurt, but one fire was set in a dormitory with a day care where 33 children were present.

Her trial is scheduled for July.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch