MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is still under a snow emergency Tuesday, and even though we’re nearly a month into spring, we’re talking about the possibility for even more snow Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny in the Twin Cities, at least for the first part of the day, with highs reaching the lower to middle 40s. WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that the morning sun should help melt some of that record April snow we just received.

The overnight low, though, will be in the upper 20s, so Brickman said to expect some re-freezing and an icy start to the day on Wednesday.

And then, like a momentary memory of a nightmare recently dreamed, more snow is expected to move into the southern part of the state. It should move in from the southwest, predominantly hitting the same Minnesota River valley and Interstate 90 corridor that received significant snow over the weekend.

In the Twin Cities, we’ll see more of a rain-snow mix, with the cutoff line between the two hitting pretty close to the Interstate 94 line, Brickman said, with rain on the north side of it and snow to the south.

The National Weather Service has a number of counties in southern Minnesota under a winter storm warning, with affected cities including Rochester, Albert Lea, and Fairmont. Those areas could end up seeing anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow from this system.

Other counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Dakota, Scott and Carver Counties.

Temperatures up north on Wednesday should be warmer than they will be in the Twin Cities and south.

That all being said, there’s a lot of hope in the extended forecast. Temperatures should warm up fairly quickly after Wednesday’s storms. High temperatures should hit the 50s over the weekend. And Monday, April 23 looks like it could be the first 60-degree day of the year.

And not a moment too soon. The latest date on record for the Twin Cities’ first 60-degree day in a calendar year was in 1874, when it didn’t happen until April 29. A three-way tie for second-place happened on April 26 in both 1904, 1947 and 2013.

Brickman said that the rest of the forecast beyond Monday also looks to feature many days closer to normal for this time of year, temperature-wise. Which means that this may be the last time we have to write a story about snow for a very long time.