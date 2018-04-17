APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wife of a Minnesota officer struck and killed on Highway 12 is speaking out about distracted driving and how one person’s choice changed both her and her son’s life forever.

At a press conference in Hopkins Tuesday, Shawn Mathews spoke about her husband, Officer Bill Mathews, and how nine years of a loving marriage ended when an alleged distracted driver struck and killed him last September.

“I didn’t choose this path, it was chosen for me because of one person’s senseless and careless act,” she said.

She said her husband would have been outraged if this had happened to another officer, friend or family member. She said he would have been driven to raise awareness about distracted driving.

“If we all work together, we can start a ripple, a ripple that will affect lives, a ripple that will change behaviors, and a ripple that will give some meaning to the senseless loss that Wyatt and I live with every day,” Shawn Mathews said.

Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews was killed in the line of duty inSeptember 2017. He was clearing debris along Interstate 394 when a woman hit him with her SUV.

To honor Officer Mathews as well as provide more safety for motorists, law enforcement officers of the Highway 12 Safety Coalition will conduct extra distracted driving enforcement along that stretch of the highway Tuesday.

According to law enforcement officials, distracted driving contributes to one in five crashes in Minnesota.

Watch the press conference in full below:
