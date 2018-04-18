Amazon is expanding with an actual brick-and-mortar presence so customers can see products before buying them.
Best Buy will exclusively sell Fire Edition smart televisions starting this summer.

Best Buy will exclusively sell Fire Edition smart televisions starting this summer.

They will have Amazon Fire TV built in, as well as a voice-activated remote with Alexa and Echo.

The partnership is a win-win for the online giant and Best Buy. The Richfield-based company has spent the last few years recreating its customer experience to compete with online retailers, whileAmazon will get to build out its physical presence.

