MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New developments are expected Thursday in the death investigation of a Minnesota music icon.

According to a press release Wednesday morning, Carver County Attorney Mark Meltz will hold a press conference Thursday on whether anyone will face charges in Prince’s overdose death.

In search warrants released last year, investigators said the music icon wasn’t prescribed any of the narcotics found at his home after he died of an overdose. Investigators said some of the controlled substances recovered were in over-the-counter vitamin bottles, or other mislabeled containers.

Investigators also learned Prince’s physician — Dr. Michael Schulenberg — prescribed medication to Prince’s bodyguard — Kirk Johnson — in order to protect the musician’s identity, which is illegal. Authorities executed a search warrant at Ridgeview Medical Center, where Schulenberg worked. He was later fired.

While the two bottles found at Paisley Park bearing Johnson’s name did contain opioids, neither contained Fentanyl. Johnson’s attorney told WCCO in January that his client had “nothing to do with the fentanyl having to do with Prince’s death.”

Earlier this year, sources told WCCO it’s unlikely anyone will be charged with murder for providing Prince with the drugs.

In addition to Johnson and Schulenberg, court documents released last year say investigators are also looking into the role of celebrity addiction physician Dr. Howard Kornfeld and his son, Andrew, who is not a physician but had prescription overdose medication with him when Prince was found dead.

An attorney for Andrew Kornfeld said in 2016 that his client was protected by Minnesota’s shield law, which protects those who call 911 when someone has overdosed.