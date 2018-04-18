(credit: CBS)

By Cortney Mohnk

While most of know that Cinco de Mayo is Spanish for “fifth of May”, some may not be aware of its significance. It commemorates this day in 1862, when the Mexican Army had an unlikely victory over the French. Today, the day is celebrated with cultural festivities as an ode to Mexico. Here are some great places to enjoy Cinco de Mayo without even leaving our state.

Cinco De Mayo – West Side St. Paul

429 Landmark Center

5th Street W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 223-7403

www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This lively event on St. Paul’s west side supports and celebrates Mexican heritage and community with plenty of activities for everyone. Indulge in the authentic Mexican food and drink, or try your hand at the jalapeno-eating contest or tutorial on tequila. Be sure to check out the car, truck and bike show, festive parade and family zone packed with fun for the kids. There is also a 5K run/walk to raise scholarship funds for Latino law enforcement students.

Lago Tacos

30 Water St.

Excelsior, MN 55331

(952) 300-8495

www.festivalofnations.com

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Being that May 5th is on a Saturday this year, patrons to Lago Tacos get to enjoy the weekend brunch specials for the holiday. These include $3 mimosas and $5 Bloody Mary’s plus delicious dishes like huevos rancheros and breakfast empanadas. Couple that with the Cinco de Mayo specials on margaritas, beer and tacos, and it is an all-day celebration on the cheap! Soak up the sun with the outdoor seating and enjoy the live music into the night. Lago Tacos’ Uptown location will also be having similar festivities.

Festival Of Nations

St. Paul RiverCentre

175 Blvd. W.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 647-0191

www.festivalofnations.com

Date: Friday, May 4, 2018 to Sunday, May 6, 2018

Festival of Nations is Minnesota’s largest gathering of various cultures, and for over 86 years, it has celebrated this diversity. Not only is Mexico featured at this annual festival, so are 100 other ethnic groups. If going to enjoy Cinco de Mayo here, you can watch vibrant Mexican dancing, shop for goods in the bazaar, or watch Mexican textile demonstrations. After all that exploring of Mexican and other cultures, don’t forget to try the authentic food from the many global cafés, including plenty of Mexican food options.

Mercado By Earl Giles

2904 Lyndale Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 354-7408

www.mercadompls.com

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mercado serves up scratch-made Mexican food from fresh, seasonal ingredients. This Cinco de Mayo, stop by for brunch, dinner or cocktails in a lively festive atmosphere, perfect for a sunny day in May. Try the fried egg torta alongside a spicy Bloody Mary to start off a late morning. By evening, an Oaxaca cocktail made with tequila and hints of cinnamon and orange is “delicioso” with pork tacos marinated in chili and pineapple.

Rojo Mexican Grill

1602 W. End Blvd.

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

(952) 657-5385

www.rojomexicangrill.com

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Soak up the sun at Rojo’s outdoor Cinco de Mayo celebration! They close off the street and party outside with special priced margaritas, music, games and prizes. The Rojo menu has mouthwatering dishes like chimichangas and lobster tacos to enjoy, alongside cold Mexican beer and plenty of tequila. End the festivities with flan or fried ice cream!

