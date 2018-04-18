APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The third teen charged in a fatal melee involving rival gangs on a party bus in Inver Grove Heights has been arrested, more than three weeks after the shooting.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, are charged in juvenile court with second-degree assault and first-degree riot. Police haven’t yet nailed down which teen fired the shot that killed 19-year-old Bill Ray Nobles outside a movie theater March 24.

Authorities say the rival groups involving 40 to 50 people argued on the bus and began fighting as they exited the vehicle. Nobles was killed a 16-year-old victim was wounded. Police say the fight involved rival gang affiliation.

