APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Dakota County, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota law enforcement agency is issuing a stern warning after one of its officers got a major scare on the road.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s office says a chunk of ice flew off a semi-truck trailer, smashing into the windshield of one of its patrol cars on the road.

The sheriff’s office says the ranger driving the car is OK, but urges drivers to make sure to scrape ice and snow off their cars before hitting the road.

Also, a viewer named Tom sent WCCO three photos of the damage he said his car received after his vehicle was struck by large chunks of ice flying from a semi truck trailer.

Tom said he was traveling in the westbound lane of Interstate 694 Tuesday morning when the ice chunks flew off the roof of the semi.

“I swerved just enough so that the brunt of the impact hit my passenger side windshield more than the driver’s side. The damage is very very intense and the windshield is completely caved in. I am lucky to be unhurt, and had I not swerved, I may not be here,” he said. “I would like this to be a reminder to everyone to stay attentive on the roads.”

1d1b5b9e ba55 4394 ac9d 9f010cdd2891 Twin Cities Drivers Report Ice Flying Into Windshields

(credit: Tom Cornelius)

d70d6048 9867 4b98 960a 13f3d24cc671 Twin Cities Drivers Report Ice Flying Into Windshields

(credit: Tom Cornelius)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch