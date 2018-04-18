MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota law enforcement agency is issuing a stern warning after one of its officers got a major scare on the road.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s office says a chunk of ice flew off a semi-truck trailer, smashing into the windshield of one of its patrol cars on the road.

The sheriff’s office says the ranger driving the car is OK, but urges drivers to make sure to scrape ice and snow off their cars before hitting the road.

Also, a viewer named Tom sent WCCO three photos of the damage he said his car received after his vehicle was struck by large chunks of ice flying from a semi truck trailer.

Tom said he was traveling in the westbound lane of Interstate 694 Tuesday morning when the ice chunks flew off the roof of the semi.

“I swerved just enough so that the brunt of the impact hit my passenger side windshield more than the driver’s side. The damage is very very intense and the windshield is completely caved in. I am lucky to be unhurt, and had I not swerved, I may not be here,” he said. “I would like this to be a reminder to everyone to stay attentive on the roads.”