MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team has added three opponents to its future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.

The Gophers will host Florida Atlantic on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. They will also host Tennessee Tech for Week 2 on Sept. 12. The two opponents fill out Minnesota’s schedule for 12 games that season.

The Gophers have also added Eastern Michigan to its schedule in 2023, a game set for Saturday, Sept. 9. It’s the first announced game on the schedule for that season.

Minnesota is 2-1 all-time against Florida Atlantic and most recently beat the Owls 37-3 in 2008. The Gophers have never faced Tennessee Tech or Eastern Michigan.

The Gophers recently wrapped up spring practice and held their annual Spring Game last Thursday.