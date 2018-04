MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parent company of Herberger’s and Younkers filed for bankruptcy in February. Now we’re finding out that all of its stores are going to be liquidated.

Bon-Ton Stores says the winning bid at a bankruptcy court-supervised auction was from liquidators. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to approve the sale and wind-down of the company’s operations.

There are more than a dozen Herberger’s and Younkers stores in Minnesota.