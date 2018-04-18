Mark Rosen and Kalid Ali in WCCO's Rooftop Fish House (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many ways to mark the arrival of spring. The first 50-degree day. The smell of freshly iced-out lakes. The installation of Nice Ride bike racks around town.

We prefer to celebrate spring’s arrival with the seemingly annual tradition of City Pages naming WCCO-TV sports anchor Mark Rosen the best sportscaster in the Twin Cities.

City Pages’ “Best of the Twin Cities” is hitting newsstands Wednesday.

Every year, editors and readers make their selections for the best the metro area has to offer, and once again, Rosen is among that upper echelon.

” After 40-plus years at WCCO, Mark Rosen still brings the heat. Amid the insanity of NFL free agency coverage, Rosey managed to scoop news of Kirk Cousins joining the Vikings, besting national ’sclusie powerhouses like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport,” City Pages wrote. “The 66-year-old local sports legend from St. Louis Park continues to pound his beat with joy, passion, warmth, and humor.”

Additionally, Rosen won the readers’ choice award. Last year, he did the same, winning both the editorial and readers’ citations.

Here were some of the other notable winners from the 2018 edition:

Best Burger: Revival

Best New Restaurant: Martina

Best Restaurant in the ‘Burbs: Bellecour

Best Public Park: Minnehaha Regional Park

Best Movie Theater: Trylon Cinema

Best Cocktails: Eat Street Social

Best Sports Fan: Millie Wall