MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they’ve placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list due to migraines.

Buxton missed Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians in Puerto Rico due to migraines, and won’t play Wednesday night. He has played in 11 games this season, batting .195 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks.

The Twins are replacing him on the 25-man roster with Ryan LaMarre. He was previously added as the 26th man for the series in Puerto Rico. He’s played in six games for the Twins, going 4-for-8 at the plate with one RBI.

