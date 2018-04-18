APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Dalton McFadzen, Denise McFadzen, Double Homicide, Perham, William Hillman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the bodies of two people found dead Tuesday morning in a northwestern Minnesota home.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the two died of homicidal violence. They were identified as 21-year-old Dalton McFadzen and his mother, 42-year-old Denise McFadzen.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Perham just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the two people dead. Authorities arrested William Hillman in connection with the incident. He could face second-degree homicide charges.

The case remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch