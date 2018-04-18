APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City strollers and cyclists in downtown Minneapolis will have to stay off the Stone Arch Bridge later this week as it will be closed for maintenance of nearby power lines.

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board announced that the bridge will be closed Thursday and Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The reason for the closure is so that Xcel Energy crews can perform maintenance on the power lines running between Gold Medal park and Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Detours will be posted.

