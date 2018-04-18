LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People carry a person at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide campaign is underway to teach people how to respond in emergencies.

The Stop The Bleed Program teaches the public how to pack a wound, apply a tourniquet or a piece of cloth to control bleeding until help arrives.

The program was created after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Doctors say in everyday events, like car accidents or a bad fall, victims die within minutes of trauma.

Trauma experts say the goal is to make this training as common as CPR.

For information on classes, click here.