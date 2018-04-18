(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey by the website, Affirm, shows that 26 percent of Americans plan to use their tax return to pay off debt — and that includes debt racked up by overspending on the holidays.

Four in 10 of those surveyed said they spent more on holiday gifts than they budgeted for.

Also, some good news if you forgot to pay your taxes: The IRS is giving Americans until midnight to file their taxes after its website crashed Tuesday.

The IRS attributed the issues to a hardware problem. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called it a “high-volume technical issue.”