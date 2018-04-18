ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say three suspects are being sought after items were stolen from a St. Paul bar during a Minnesota Wild playoff game.

Officials with Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub say the incident happened last Friday, April 13, at about 8:31 p.m. The Wild were in Winnipeg to face the Jets in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Owner Tom Reid posted on his bar’s Facebook page that two adult men and an adult female are responsible for the thefts. He says World Junior Pins being displayed on a wall were stolen. Surveillance video that shows the three suspects has been turned over to the St. Paul Police Department as they investigate the incident.

Reid says they will be playing footage of the theft inside the bar in hopes of identifying and locating the suspects. Reid says tampering with memorabilia will not be tolerated.

Anyone who can identify the three or who has information on the incident should contact St. Paul police.