NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey was suspended for one game by the NHL on Wednesday for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.

The cross-check to Staal’s neck happened in the first period of Winnipeg’s 2-0 victory Tuesday night. Morrissey had a hearing with the league’s department of player safety Wednesday.

No penalty was called on Morrissey, and Staal finished the game.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Friday night in Winnipeg.

Morrissey has one assist through four playoff games. He had seven goals and 19 assists in 81 regular-season games.

