MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highway 52 in Dakota County was shut down briefly after a pickup truck hit a horse overnight.

It happened around 1:30 Thursday morning on southbound Highway 62 a 170th Street East just south of Coates.

The two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital. The driver was not injured while the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The horse they hit died.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.